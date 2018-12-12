A New York city mother who went viral after a video showed police violently pulling her toddler from her arms has now been reunited with her son.

According to the Associated Press, Friday, following a heated dispute with a guard in a crowded waiting room of a Brooklyn public benefits office, Jazmine Headley was arrested on charges which include obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of a child and trespassing.

Video of the disturbing encounter at a New York City social services office quickly sparked public outrage and on Tuesday all charges against her dismissed, with Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez saying he was acting “in the interest of justice.”

Headley’s family told CBS New York the young mother had been waiting nearly four hours to renew daycare vouchers when a security officer confronted her.

“The security guard, I guess she came over and told her she couldn’t sit there. So she’s like, ‘Where am I going to sit?’ She was like, ‘I guess you’re going to just have to stand.’ She said, ‘Well, I’m not going to stand with my son,'” eye-witness Nyashia Ferguson told CBS New York. “She was like, ‘What is the crime? What did I do wrong?’ And then it just escalated.”

“I’m just so grateful to everyone and I’m just happy to be free and I just need to see my boy,” Headley said following her release from the Rikers Island jail facility.

In a statement Gonzalez said he was “horrified by the violence depicted in the video,” which showed officers yanking Headley’s 18-month-old son from her arms.

But now that the 23-year old has been reunited with her child, Gonzalez warns this may not be the end of her legal troubles.

“The consequences this young and desperate mother has already suffered as a result of this arrest far outweigh any conduct that may have led to it: she and her baby have been traumatized, she was jailed on an unrelated warrant and may face additional collateral consequences,” the DA explained.

