A 28-year-old Delaware County man who pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in September for fatally shooting 18-year-old Bianca Roberson in a senseless road rage incident has been sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison.

A tearful David Desper reportedly said “I am so sorry!” to Roberson’s family during his sentencing Thursday.

The victim’s father, Rodney Roberson, struggled to speak through tears as he addressed his daughter’s killer.

“My questions for the defendant are simple. Why in God’s name did you shoot my daughter? Because she was young? Because she was Black? Because she was a girl? Because you wanted to go first on the road? Because you had a bad day?” Mr. Roberson read in a statement.

“All my dreams for Bianca were coming true. Until the day that the defendant murdered my daughter,” he added.”All I have left of Bianca is my memories.”

Judge Ann Marie Wheatcraft reportedly teared up as the distraught father revealed that his daughter loved the Luther Vandross song “Dance With My Father” … and he quoted the lyrics during the hearing.

“How I’d love, love, love to dance with my father again,” and then he reportedly turned to the judge and said, “Your honor, I’d love to dance with my daughter again, but I never will.”

Prosecutors initially asked for a maximum sentence of 45 years in prison for Desper, most especially because of what was said to be a lack of genuine remorse on his part.

The mother of the teen victim, Michelle Roberson, said Bianca was her second and last child to die as she also lost her son when he was 22 due to a sudden heart attack.

She said in court, “I never get to hear that word ‘mom’ again.” And then looked at Desper and shouted, “I hate you!”