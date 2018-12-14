Grotesque images of over-exaggerated red lips on ink black skin were used to intimidate, ridicule and de-humanize Black people in decades past. But this holiday season, upscale fashion brand Prada seems to have drawn inspiration from that racist tradition with their line of sambo-like merchandise and store display decor.

The key chains, wallets, and card holders in question feature a monkey-like creature with dark skin and humongous red lips. Prada also developed larger versions of the character to put on display in its Soho location.

That is where Chinyere Ezie saw the display, took pictures and posted about the experience on Facebook.

She wrote:

“I don’t make a lot of public posts, but right now I’m shaking with anger. Today after returning to NYC after a very emotional visit to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture including an exhibit on blackface, I walked past Prada’s Soho storefront only to be confronted with the very same racist and denigrating #blackface imagery.

“I entered the store with a coworker, only to be assaulted with more and more bewildering examples of their Sambo like imagery.