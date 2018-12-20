‘Luke Cage’ showrunner, Cheo Hodari Coker inks overall deal with Amazon Studios

We can't wait to see what this man serves up next.

Luke Cage fans are still sad that Netflix pulled the plug on the Marvel series after two seasons but it looks like its showrunner, Cheo Coker, is on to bigger and better things.

Coker recently inked an overall TV development deal with Amazon Studios, making it clear they’re ready to give Netflix a run for their money.

“Amazon is the future, and their bespoke, specific approach to building groundbreaking shows offers an amazing opportunity, one that I’m incredibly thankful for,” Coker said in a statement. “I am excited for people to see what we have in store.”

NCIS: Los Angeles. He has also tackled the film world by writing for 2009’s Notorious and most recently, he penned the story for Creed II. Coker spent the early part of his career as a music journalist for publications like Los Angeles Times, Rolling Stone, Vibe, and Essence before his transition to content creation. He has written for numerous television series including Ray Donovan, Southland, andHe has also tackled the film world by writing for 2009’s Notorious and most recently, he penned the story for Creed II.

Marvel’s Luke Cage axed by Netflix ahead of third season “We’re very excited to welcome Cheo to the Amazon Studios family,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television for Amazon Studios. “From ‘Notorious’ to ‘Luke Cage,’ Cheo is a provocative, revolutionary storyteller, and we’re happy he’ll be creating those kinds of bold new series exclusively for Prime Video.”