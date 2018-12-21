Holiday shoppers at the Aventura Mall in Florida who thought police officers were swooping in to disrupt a dance performance were pleasantly surprised when it turned out the cops were actually part of the routine.

According to CBS Miami, a crowd of cheering spectators watching a flash mob dance inside the mall, quickly started boo’ing when two officers walked stepped in to seemingly interrupt the dancers.

—Nicki Minaj’s Vogue Japan spread draws comparisons to Lil’ Kim and Cardi B—

Yet the audience was audibly shocked and delighted once they realized Aventura Police Department Officers Chris Gatti and Manny Gonzalez were actually joining the choreographed dance routine and guest performers.

The dance crew, now identified as members of Sean’s Dance Factory in West Palm Beach, were performing a routine choreographed by founder Sean Green.

—Family outraged after finding out a photo of loved one’s decapitated head was circulated by Georgia GBI employee—

Shop Till You Cop: Officers pretend to break up flash mob, join dance routine at Aventura Mall in South Florida (You have the right to remain dancing, but good luck finding a parking spot…) https://t.co/PWkaIKjVRH — Richard Patterson Jr (@rpattersonlaw) December 21, 2018

According to the Daily Voice, the officers worked with the award-winning dance company to create of community and joy right in time for the holidays.

“How we do community policing in the city of excellence,” explains officer Gatti, who transferred to the Aventura Police Department in May.

“At the end of the day, this is what it is all about… serving the awesome community we get to work in every single day.”