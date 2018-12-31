Two Portland DoubleTree employees who forced a Black guest to leave in a viral incident labeled as “calling his mother while black” are now unemployed after hotel chain officials fired them, CNN reports.

In a statement provided to the outlet, the hotel said:

“We have terminated the employment of the two men involved in the mistreatment of Mr. Massey,” the hotel said on Twitter.

“Their actions were inconsistent with our standards & values. We reiterate our sincere apology for what he endured & will work with diversity experts to ensure this never happens again.”

"Their actions were inconsistent with our standards & values. We reiterate our sincere apology for what he endured & will work with diversity experts to ensure this never happens again."

This is yet another case of #LivingWhileBlack, Jermaine Massey said last week that he was “treated unfairly” and ultimately removed from the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel after a security guard said he was loitering in the lobby.

However, Massey was on a cellphone call with his mother and said he was racially profiled while standing in the lobby.

Massey was in the area to attend a Travis Scott concert and had booked a room at the hotel and even had his key in hand when a guard approached him and started asking questions.

Massey, a Black man, said the security guard, who was white and identified in a video as “Earl,” told him he was loitering as he stood in the hotel lobby to take a call from his mother, who he said lives on the East Coast.

Earl reportedly asked Massey if he was a guest at the hotel and what follows was a back and forth interaction that he detailed on Instagram which resulted in a call to the Portland police.

Ultimately when a manager named Luis came to intervene, he followed along with the security’s guard’s request to call the cops on Massey.

Massey asked the manager why he was calling the police. “I was just asked to,” he responded “So you’re just going to follow directions? You’re not going to ask questions before you call the cops on me?” Massey asks. “If you could just calm down,” the manager is heard saying. He then asks what the issue was about.

Massey was stunned by the manager’s willingness to blindly follow Earl’s orders. When police arrived, Massey was escorted to his room to collect his belongings and forced to leave.

On Friday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler spoke out against the actions of the employees.

“It is deeply troubling to hear about Mr. Massey’s experience with discrimination,” he tweeted. “No one should be treated this way, and I hope this serves as a catalyst for necessary changes that address the systemic nature of discrimination of all forms.”

It is deeply troubling to hear about Mr. Massey's experience with discrimination. No one should be treated this way, and I hope this serves as a catalyst for necessary changes that address the systemic nature of discrimination of all forms.

According to The Oregonian, Paul Peralta, general manager of the DoubleTree tried to reach out to Massey. He released this statement in response to the incident:

“Safety and security of our guests and associates is our top priority at the DoubleTree by Hilton Portland. This unfortunate incident is likely the result of a misunderstanding between our hotel and guest. We are sorry that this matter ended the way it did. We are place of public accommodation and do not discriminate against any individuals or groups.”

The DoubleTree plans to enlist a third party to investigate and review its “internal processes, protocols and training to ensure we are creating and maintaining a safe space for everyone.”