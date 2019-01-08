Two Mississippi sisters are in police custody after being charged for the fatal stabbing and killing their mother on Friday.

The siblings, a 12-year-old and 14-year-old girl, reportedly killed their mother 32-year-old mother Ericka Hall after viciously stabbing her multiple times, the Enterprise-Journal reports.

Hall was also shot once in the chest with a small-caliber handgun, according to Pike County Sheriff Kenny Cotton. No word if another party was involved.

“She was stabbed in the back. The knife was still in her back,” Ericka Hall’s aunt Robin Coney told WLBT.

“They found out the daughters — two teenagers, juveniles — allegedly did it,” Cotton told the Journal.

“They’re charged with murder and we’re going to apply the law,” Cotton said.

The 14-year-old, Amariyona Hall, is reportedly being charged as an adult on murder and is being held in the Pike County jail on a $150,000 bond. Her younger sister is being remanded at the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center.

Both will reportedly undergo mental health evaluations.

According to deputies, last week the daughters tried to run Hall over and had a confrontation which resulted in Hall punishing them.