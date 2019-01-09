No one deserves “me-time” more than moms. And with 2019 in full swing, self-care seems like the go-to resolution for a generation that’s more busy and plugged into the world than ever.
Thankfully, a new generation of moms are being even more open about how to get the quality time they deserve, without putting themselves last on their to-do list or spending tons of money.
We gathered some of the most inspiring Black millennial mothers, holding every role, from professor to blogger to publicist, to tell us how they make magic happen — all while being true to their wellness.
Mattie James, Lifestyle Influencer (@themattiejames)
Tip #1: Set Aside 100 % Silent Time
“Silence has been a part of my self care lately. Between having a family, a team and a nonstop timeline, it seems as though my headspace is going at a rapid pace the majority of the day,” says James, a lifestyle influencer, fashion guru and blogger.
“Now, I make it my business to ensure at least 5 minutes (sometimes 30!) of pure silence. I’ll close my eyes and just focus on my breathing.”
The former Miss Liberia winner, also says having a meditation practice is key.
“Meditation is so important, because it allows my mind to rest before being Used consistently in both my personal and business life,” says James.
“Prayer has always been something I did, but meditation is different and important as well.Before I prioritized silence, I realized that I had the tendency to burnout after big moments. Silence and meditation allows my mind to breath and prioritize peace.”
Tina Meeks, Mom Blogger & Creator of HerLifeSparkles.com
Tip #2: Learn How To Say No
“For a long time the word YES was a default setting for me,” says Tina Meeks, a motherhood blogger based in Texas. “My brain would just blurt out the word ‘yes ‘to requests from family and friends no matter how tired or overwhelmed I was feeling.”
“Then one day I found myself sitting in the floor of my closet having a panic attack, because I had said ‘yes’ to entirely too much in a short time frame and no one was around to help.”
I was driving myself nuts trying to honor all of those commitments and only one or two was actually important.”
As a mom of three, Meeks still manages to travel, slay her beauty routine, support her husband and keep up a regular spiritual practice.
“That experience taught me that everyone can’t have access to me all the time. There will always be other play dates, birthday parties, field trips, happy hours, office parties, sporting events, etc. Take back your time in 2019 and learn to say no.”
Kiki Ayers, Publicist (@kikiayers)
Tip #3: Find inner peace + Eat to stay fueled
Kiki Ayers didn’t stop working through her pregnancy. The highly sought-after public relations boss, still walked red carpets and kept her clients popping’ because she had a business to run. Most importantly she wanted to set an example for her newborn son of what strong work ethic looked like.
Now that he’s here, she’s getting her sleep in and being diligent about her diet.
“As a new mom to a beautiful baby boy, my top self care tips are to sleep when he’s sleeping,” says Ayers.
“It’s important for me to eat healthy not only to make sure my son gets all the nutrients he needs through breast milk but also for my health and increased energy.”
Ayers also hasn’t fallen into the trap of working without centering herself.
“My last self care tip is inner peace,” says Ayer. “I focus on that by reading, meditation and transforming energy.”
Dr. Wendy Osefo, Professor, Johns Hopkins University and Political Commentator
Briana D. Williams, Esq.
Dayna Thomas, Esq., Entrepreneurship and Entertainment Attorney (@daynathomaslaw)
Tip #6: Pray + Protect Your Social Time.
Dayna Thomas, Esq.’s motto is “believe and act as if it were impossible to fail.” After launching her own entertainment law firm and doing countless deals, she knows the power of faith to make things happen while keeping her peace of mind.
“Pray,” says Thomas. “Not only to ask for what you need, but also to be thankful for what you have. Developing your spiritual relationship and shifting your mind to focus on what you are grateful for certainly helps to create peace.”
As a mom to a young son, Thomas is a true “mompreneur” who blocks out time for fun in her schedule.
“Add events to your calendar, whether big or small. It reminds you to allocate time for things other than work and mom duties, and it creates something new to look forward to!”
Brittany Noble, Freelance Journalist (@thenoblejournalist)
