Authorities are currently looking for two teen girls after disturbing video footage surfaced showing them throwing objects at staff at a McDonald’s outlet after they were asked to leave a children’s’ play area.

According to CBS Los Angeles, chaos erupted in the fast food restaurant after a mother confronted the teenagers for playing in a children’s area at the McDonald’s restaurant in Moreno Valley, about an hour east of L.A.

When she asked them to leave the kids clubhouse where her 2 and 5-year-old daughters were playing, the young women challenged her to fight them. When the woman refused they retaliated by throwing cups of water at her.

They then turned their rage onto the employees at the establishment and began throwing cups and drinks at works and shoving things off the counter.

The woman’s father then chased the duo outside and held onto one of them while he called the police. But the original victim — who prefers to remain anonymous — said she ran out and told him to let the girl go.

“They were punching me the whole time,” she told CBS News. “They kept wanting to fight me, they all started hitting me and my two little girls were crying. My dad realized that they were on me and he pulled me away.”

Police said the teens have yet to be found and caused about $1,000 in damage before they took off.

“I was about to get hit in the head,” McDonald’s employee Dexter Forbes Jr., told the station. “They were throwing them pretty high too, like they had no aim.”

A manager was asked to jump in and help but a customer in a black sweater ultimately stepped and removed the attackers from the counter area.

After Forbes posted several videos of the incident on social media, he was allegedly suspended and later fired. The mother targeted in the attack was treated at a local clinic for minor injuries.

