We all know the award-winning director, Spike Lee is not one to shy away from addressing politically charged topics in his movies. His critically acclaimed film, BlacKkKlansman stands in this cinematic tradition. The legend has returned to directing powerful protest videos (flashback to Public Enemy’s “Fight The Power”) with the pop-rock group, The Killers’ new song, “Land of The Free.”

Recently, Lee talked to The Hollywood Reporter to discuss how the collaboration with the pop-rock group came about, which was influenced by the success of the BlacKkKlansman and the movie’s timeliness.

“I keep saying this, but it’s true — ‘The stars were in alignment.’ Everything is timing, really,” Lee told The Hollywood Reporter. “You could do anything — a great song, movie, play, novel — and one little thing in there, it’s not gonna hit. It’s not gonna have impact. It’s timing.”

BlacKkKlansman is based on the real-life black detective Ron Stallworth, who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s. The movie also touches on racism that has and still exists in America for many years, as Lee used actual footage from Charlottesville’s 2017 white nationalist rally in the movie.

“[Killers lead singer] Brandon Flowers called me up,” said Lee. “He saw BlacKkKlansman, said he loved it. It’s a great protest song. He said, ‘What can you do with this?’”

The song, which was released this week, touches on President Trump’s proposed border wall, racism and gun violence.

Lee specifically noted that the release of the song is specifically timely since the U.S. is currently dealing with the longest shutdown in the nation’s history.

“Again, it’s about what’s happening,” Lee said. “Over 800,000 Americans are on their fourth week of not receiving a check. People are hurting.”

BlacKkKlansman has been nominated for many awards during this year’s award season, including The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures at the Producers Guild Awards, which is set to take place on Saturday, Jan. 19 at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.