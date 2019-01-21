Ice Cube tried to warn ya’ll. Don’t mess with Yo-Yo. The rap legend claims that someone affiliated with R. Kelly dropped his digits to her daughter when she brought her daughter to his recording studio.

Yo-Yo was in Atlanta Saturday night for the Trumpet Awards at The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center when she was asked her thoughts on the R&B singer and responded by revealing the story her daughter told her, according to TMZ.

Although YoYo says her daughter was over 21 at the time, but that R. Kelly didn’t know that. She said she felt betrayed by R. Kelly and although knew he had a problem, she had no idea of the scope of it.

Yo-Yo didn’t mention when this could have occurred, but TMZ speculates that it was relatively recently because the rapper says it happened at an L.A. recording studio where she and her daughter were listening to R. Kelly’s new album.

“I actually went to listen to his music and my daughter came with me,” she revealed. “The sad part was when we got home, my daughter said, ‘Mom, someone passed me R. Kelly’s number. I said, ‘What!?’ She’s like, ‘Mom, please don’t say nothing. That’s why I didn’t want to tell you.’

“I didn’t say anything, but you know, it really let me know there is a real problem,” she continued to TMZ. “It really let me know that there really is a problem because with all of that that was going on for that to still happen — and it happened to me. I was thinking I’m your friend. I come here with my daughter who’s over 21, but you don’t know my daughter’s age, and behind my back? You will slide my daughter your number? That’s just weird to me, like a weirdo. Who would do that?”

Although Yo-Yo says she didn’t have an earlier opinion about R. Kelly and his alleged actions, now she sympathizes with Kelly’s alleged victims after she has her own family story.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office announced they’re looking into sexual abuse allegations against R. Kelly following the “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary. He is reportedly facing multiple charges, including false imprisonment.