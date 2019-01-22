Back in October, Kerry Washington took center stage when she headed to Broadway to star in the stage production American Son. Now the former Scandal actress will star in the Netflix version of the acclaimed stage play, Deadline reports.

“American Son powerfully explores themes of family, love and identity,” said Cindy Holland, Netflix Vice President of Original Content.

“We are honored to work with Kerry Washington, Kenny Leon, Christopher Demos-Brown and the entire cast to bring this story from the Broadway stage to our members around the world.”

On Monday night, Washington made the announcement on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

According to the official movie description: “American Son follows the story of an estranged couple – black mom and white dad – who reunite in a Florida police station to seek answers about their missing teenage son.”

The Kenny Leon production will include Washington reprises her role as well as Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee.

Kerry on the move

Washington has a several projects in the works, and she just landed the leading role in an upcoming film directed by Eva Longoria.

She will be the leading lady in 24-7, a comedy reminiscent of the 1980 classic, 9-5. Washington will executive produce the film that centers on “a group of women accountants who band together against a group of male co-workers to solve a fraud case that will save their jobs.”

Aside from 24-7, Kerry Washington has several gigs lined up on the big and small screens. She’s set to star in and produce Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere alongside Reese Witherspoon and she’s gearing up to take the lead in the TV adaptation of the graphic novel, Old City Blues for Hulu.

Washington is also working on developing a comedy series for ABC that has already nabbed Leslie Odom, Jr. to play the lead. The project is in development and “revolves around Leslie and Hope, who are joint pastors at a young, hip, diverse church in Los Angeles,” according to THR.

“Through their services, online streams and books, they are experts at uniting people across different races, genders, orientations and opinions. But when it comes to uniting the people in their blended family, they are way out of their comfort zone, and as a result, the teachers often find themselves the pupils,” the website said.