In the aftermath of the face-off between a Covington Catholic High School student and a Native American tribal elder, an old video has surfaced showing students wearing blackface.

—Donald Trump defends racist Catholic students who taunted Native American elder in viral video—

It’s a disturbing video that has now come to light after the school faced a social media backlash after some of their MAGA-hat-wearing students went viral for mocking and berating Nathan Phillips as he made tribal chants and beat a drum.

In the video from January 2018 called “Colonel Crazies Compilation Video,” numerous students wore black paint all over their body and face for what was considered as a “blackout”, a school tradition, the NY Post reports.

There is also a photograph circulating on social media that many believe shows a game between Covington Catholic and “Clark County,” with students apparently screaming at the Black player in blackface.

VIDEO: https://t.co/pFgrJA1N0Q From :06 to 1:06 you can see a teacher or coach of #CovingtonCatholic leading the teens in a chant– several of the Covington students are in blackface. At this game, black players on the opposing team were verbally abused. pic.twitter.com/gqyNRUjYXD — Marcus Henry Weber (@MarcusHWeber) January 21, 2019

The video has since been deleted.

Trump supports Covington Catholic students

Donald Trump can’t bring himself to find common ground to open up the government, but he did find time to praise the students of Covington Catholic school who went viral over the weekend for taunting a Native American elder.

The president threw his support behind them much like he did for the white supremacists in Charlottesville.

—Mother blames ‘Black Muslims’ for MAGA hat boy’s taunting of Native American veteran—

Trump took to Twitter to publicly defend Nick Sandmann, the smirking MAGA-hat wearing Catholic schoolboy at the center of Saturday’s controversy.

Sandmann, who was reportedly in DC with classmates for the March for Life rally, was caught on video staring down 64-year-old Nathan Phillips, a Native American activist who fought in the Vietnam War.

But Sandmann and his parents have claimed the schoolboys were not the instigators and were actually on the receiving end of hateful remarks from Black Hebrew Israelite protesters.

Trump tweeted in the students defense on Monday:

“Looking like Nick Sandman [sic] & Covington Catholic students were treated unfairly with early judgements proving out to be false,” Trump tweeted. “Not good, but making big comeback!”

Covington school officials have reportedly canceled classes on Tuesday due to safety concerns.