An African American University of Georgia teaching assistant is in big trouble and may lose his job after his controversial Facebook comments and a video made waves online with many saying he’s gone too far, reports Atlanta station WSB-TV.

Irami Osei-Frampong, a philosophy graduate student who also moonlights as a teacher’s assistant was criticized for his comments on race and equality and posted that “Some white people may have to die for black communities to be made whole.”

“We’re not taught how to fight white people about whiteness,” he said in the video. “We’re taught how to punish black people and treat them like garbage, but we’re not taught how to fight white people.” He continued: “fighting white people is a skill.”

In another Facebook post, he wrote “The idea that some White people may have to die for freedom isn’t particularly shocking. We have a standing army and an armed domestic police force.”

UGA administrators sent the station denouncing Osei-Frampong’s remarks:

“The University has been vigorously exploring all available legal options. Racism has no place on our campus, and we condemn the advocacy or suggestion of violence in any form,” the statement said. “We are seeking guidance from the Office of the Attorney General as to what actions we can legally consider in accordance with the First Amendment.”

But Osei-Frampong stands by his statements.

“I’m confused why that is so controversial,” Osei-Frampong tols WSB-TV.

On Tuesday, he spoke to Atlanta radio station WGAU and defended his comments.

“It’s just a fact of history that racial justice often comes at the cost of white life,” Osei-Frampong said. “I didn’t advocate for violence. I was just honest of racial progress.”

He said he’s not worried about his job and the impending threat of being fired.

“If they fire me, they’d be firing me for doing my job,” Osei-Frampong said.

Students at the University were divided about his comments.

“I feel they should do something when it’s, like, a racial thing,’” student Xavier Ford said.

“I would generally agree with it. I think black people in this country have been marginalized,” student Andrew Davis said.

The backlash could affect the school financially. Some UGA alumni are preparing to withhold donations to the school because of the comments.

“I feel like the things he is saying is inciting violence. They invite the idea into people’s minds,” UGA alumnus Andrew Lawrence said.