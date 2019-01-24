Grammy-nominated artists Chloe x Halle are scheduled to join a handful of artists to perform at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Sun, Feb. 3, according to the NFL.

The sisters, who sang the national anthem at the NFL Draft in 2017, are scheduled to sing “America the Beautiful” before the game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, according to Billboard.

R&B soul legend Gladys Knight will sing the National Anthem, despite a boycott by some fans of the NFL over its treatment of free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has yet to to be signed to a team. Kaepernick, a former member of the San Francisco 49ers, sparked controversy when he began kneeling during the Anthem in 2016 to protest the deaths of African Americans at the hands of police in cities across the nation.

Other performers include Maroon 5, Travis Scott and another Atlanta native, Big Boi, who are slated to perform during halftime.

T.I. recently shared his thoughts on Travis Scott’s decision to perform. The southern artist told TMZ that Scott’s decision is selfish.

“”I think every man have an opportunity…he can make a decision for himself, or he could be selfless,” T.I. said according to TMZ “And, nobody can tell someone when to be selfless.”

Within the past year, Chloe x Halle released their debut album, The Kids Are Alright in which they’ve been nominated for two Grammy’s in the “Best New Artist” and “Best Urban Contemporary Album” category this year. The artists also opened for Beyonce and Jay-Z’s On the Run II Tour. They are currently signed to Beyonce’s label, Parkwood Entertainer, after she discovered the sisters on YouTube, according to the AJC.