NFL player Trevor Bates was ordered to undergo psychiatric evaluation early Saturday after he refused to pay for cab fare then assaulted an officer while under arrest.

According to New York Daily News, police were called to the scene of the Hampton Inn in East Elmhurst at about 3 a.m. after Bates refused to pay his livery cab. The 25-year-old was taken into custody at the Jackson Heights police precinct, where he reportedly became unruly and punched an officer in the face. The officer received three stitches above his eye and was treated or a minor concussion.

Bates, a linebacker for the Detroit Lions, was hauled off to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. His mother, Christy Bates, told the Post that she was stunned by the news of her son’s disturbing behavior.

“I’m shocked because he’s not a fighter,” she said. “He’s a great guy. “I’m waiting to hear back from the doctors,” she added. Her friend Steve also told reporters that the last time they saw Bates, he was “very tired and out of it” and “frayed from the season.”

Following news of his arrest, the Lions released a statement through GM Bob Quinn.

“We are aware of the arrest of Trevor Bates earlier today in New York. We have not spoken to Trevor as of yet and are still in the process of gathering more information. The Detroit Lions will have no further comment at this time.”

According to nfl.com, Bates is facing a felony charge of assaulting a police officer along with misdemeanor charges for resisting arrest and failing to pay a cab fare. He is currently being held at the Jackson Heights precinct awaiting a court date.

Bates describes himself as a devout Christian on his Twitter profile.