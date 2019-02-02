You can’t keep a good man down. “Empire” star, Jussie Smollett’s reps have confirmed that he will perform tonight at the Troubadour in Los Angeles, Page Six reports.

Smollett is set to perform just almost a week after being viciously attacked by two White men wearing ski masks in Chicago early Tuesday morning after leaving a Subway sandwich shop. He is currently home in Los Angeles recovering from the racist, homophobic attack, but also said to be ready to perform solo this weekend at the West Hollywood venue, according to the concert booker, Sean Healy Presents.

Tickets for the show have since sold out as the venue is said to only hold 400 people. The original price of $20-$35 was then bumped up to $70 and more for any remaining unsold tickets. If anything changes, the concert booker assures ticket holders they will be told as soon as possible. As of now, the show will go on.

According to TMZ, Smollett plans to address the attack making specific references to homophobia, racism and MAGA.

The Chicago Police Department continues to investigate after releasing screenshots from surveillance footage showing grainy images of the two men they want to bring in for questioning.

The Smollett family has since issued a statement, exclusively to theGrio, calling this a racial and homophobic hate crime” and that “Jussie is a warrior whose light cannot be dimmed.” They are fully aware that these type of incidents often end in fatalities, and for that, they feel lucky.