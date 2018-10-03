The famed musical based on the life of Multiple Grammy Award-winner Tina Turner is now coming to Broadway.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical will arrive on Broadway next fall, Stage Entertainment confirmed today, Deadline reports.

Said Turner, “Bringing this musical to life on stage and working with this team has meant so much to me, I feel that it is in many ways a culmination of my career. London audiences have been and continue to be extraordinary. Now, the bright lights of Broadway are calling, and I’m very excited to share this beautiful show with New York audiences next year.”

“I am thrilled that we are finally able to announce that Tina will open on Broadway next Fall,” said Tali Pelman, Producer and Group Creative Managing Director at Stage Entertainment.

“West End audiences have fallen in love with the show, and working with the incomparable Tina Turner has been an exceptional experience. She has made it her mission to tell her story with raw honesty and grit. She is an inspiration for all of us. We cannot wait for Broadway audiences to experience the power of Tina.”

Some would say Turner has had a rough life that would have a fairytale ending until the news broke about her son’s suicide earlier this year. Still, amid the sad news, the musical about her life is still taking flight.

Turner resides in Switzerland. The “What’s Love Got to Do With It” singer has been based in Switzerland for decades and she became a Swiss citizen in April 2013.