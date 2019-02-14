All of the recent incidents of individuals wearing blackface and corporations creating racist products that hearken back to the 19thcentury, and even farther, has Nick Cannon calling out two popular late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel and comedian Sarah Silverman for donning blackface in the past.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the “Wild N’Out” host wrote: “Happy “BLACKFACE” History Month!!! I’m sure we can expect some more “Apologies” by Monday.”

That came just before sharing two old clips on Instagram, showing Fallon impersonating Chris Rock and Kimmel pretending to be former NBA player Karl Malone. In the performances, the TV hosts also spoke in broken English, reinforcing Black stereotypes.

Cannon said this all needs to be remembered and discussed and challenged Fallon and Kimmel to address the gags with him.

This marked the second time in recent months that Cannon has called out a fellow comedian on social media. In December, he also resurrected old homophobic tweets from Sarah Silverman, Chelsea Handler and Amy Schumer after Kevin Hart stepped down from hosting the Oscars after old homophobic tweets of his resurfaced, according to Atlanta Black Star.

Cannon’s post about Fallon and Kimmel sparked plenty of comments and news articles, with some taking to social media to thank him for unearthing the old clips.

“Damn, this is crazy asf,” one person wrote. “Luckily, I rarely support them. But am I offended? Hell yes. Both skits were degrading as hell‼️”

Others, however, pointed to an incident in Cannon’s past where he dressed up as a white person in 2014 and wore white makeup to promote his 2014 album “White People Party Music.”

The comedian responded to the backlash on Instagram by posting: