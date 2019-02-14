All of the recent incidents of individuals wearing blackface and corporations creating racist products that hearken back to the 19thcentury, and even farther, has Nick Cannon calling out two popular late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel and comedian Sarah Silverman for donning blackface in the past.
In an Instagram post on Sunday, the “Wild N’Out” host wrote: “Happy “BLACKFACE” History Month!!! I’m sure we can expect some more “Apologies” by Monday.”
That came just before sharing two old clips on Instagram, showing Fallon impersonating Chris Rock and Kimmel pretending to be former NBA player Karl Malone. In the performances, the TV hosts also spoke in broken English, reinforcing Black stereotypes.
Are these your Kings of Late Night??? @JimmyFallon @JimmyKimmel you know I’m always on the side of the comedian and never pander to the sensitive, but I feel there needs to be some “truth & reconciliation” discussions and teachable moments amongst our communities. I’m ready and willing for the discourse, so who wants to step up to the table first? In the meantime, I’ll just leave this right here. Tell the Jimmys to holla at me!✊🏾
Cannon said this all needs to be remembered and discussed and challenged Fallon and Kimmel to address the gags with him.
This marked the second time in recent months that Cannon has called out a fellow comedian on social media. In December, he also resurrected old homophobic tweets from Sarah Silverman, Chelsea Handler and Amy Schumer after Kevin Hart stepped down from hosting the Oscars after old homophobic tweets of his resurfaced, according to Atlanta Black Star.
Cannon’s post about Fallon and Kimmel sparked plenty of comments and news articles, with some taking to social media to thank him for unearthing the old clips.
“Damn, this is crazy asf,” one person wrote. “Luckily, I rarely support them. But am I offended? Hell yes. Both skits were degrading as hell‼️”
Others, however, pointed to an incident in Cannon’s past where he dressed up as a white person in 2014 and wore white makeup to promote his 2014 album “White People Party Music.”
The comedian responded to the backlash on Instagram by posting:
TEACHABLE MOMENT: America, There is NO such thing as “WhiteFace” just like there is no such thing as “Reverse Racism”. BlackFace and Racism are rooted in and are byproducts of the Institutionalized Oppression of a subjugated people. The racist and severely damaging “Jim Crow laws” received its name from the BLackface minstrel movement of the 19th century and proceeds to cause pain to this day. A constant reminder that People of color are looked at as second class citizens in this country. Now when you look up the standard definition of “Whiteface” all you will find is an elite Ski Resort in Upstate NY. This is not a Tit-for-Tat argument. These are FACTS. These recent revealings of people painting themselves black or brown and speaking in broken slang in an attempt to be humorous or have fun; as if our culture is some sort of party trick or costume is unacceptable. Along with @Gucci @Prada @Moncler and any other companies or corporations who wish to exploit our pain. Racism is when an “elite” group uses its systemic power to enforce harm, hardship, and pain on others. If you don’t understand this, then it probably means you are or benefit from that elite group of privileged oppressors that we speak of. ROUND 1 goes to : THE CULTURE ✊🏾 Holla at me!!!