21 Savage on ICE agents pulling guns on him and deportation fears ‘It was definitely targeted’

In his first interview sine his arrest by ICE agents last week, 21 Savage spoke to Robin Roberts this morning on GMA about his ICE arrest, his British origins and how he plans to stay in the States.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials arrested the popular Atlanta rapper, whose real name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, on February 3 claiming he was a citizen of the United Kingdom who had overstayed his visa.

ICE spokesman Bryan Cox told the Atlanta-Journal Constitution that the 26-year old rapper, whose real name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was part of a “targeted operation” conducted in Atlanta. That operation’s purpose was to arrest 21 Savage as a person who was “unlawfully present United Kingdom national” and because they said he was also a convicted on a felony drug charges in 2014.

Today 21 Savage sat down for his first interview since being released and talked about told GMA‘s Lindsey Davis that he felt like he was targeted by ICE agents who said, “We got Savage.”

THIS MORNING: AN @ABC EXCLUSIVE: @21savage, who was arrested and detained by ICE, speaks out to @LinseyDavis after his release and says he was “definitely targeted”: “They just said, ‘We got Savage.'” https://t.co/UylOGGD1Pg pic.twitter.com/JgEQpPYnF7 — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 15, 2019

“Yeah, but I feel like I done been through so much in my life, like, I learned to embrace the times when I’m down ’cause they always build me up and take me to a new level in life,” he said.

“So it’s like even if I’m sitting in a cell on 23-hour lockdown, in my mind, I know what’s gonna come after that. So I’m not happy about it. But I’m accepting of it,” he added.

ICE officials claim he first came to the United States legally as a teenager in July 2005 on a visa, which expired the following year.