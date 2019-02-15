News of the mysterious death of upstate New York prison inmate, Anthony “Trey” Myrie has outraged many across the country, including many celebrities and activists.

According to WRGB in Albany, the 24-year-old was found dead hours after allegedly talking to his wife on the phone at Greene County Correctional Facility.

He was serving a seven-year sentence for attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance.

BET reports Myrie was on the phone on his wife when correctional officers sent him to solitary confinement. She called the correctional facility to receive an explanation of why he was sent there but did not receive a concrete explanation.

Soon after, Myrie’s family said that the jail notified his wife that he was in critical condition and then later died. They provided his wife with no further information.

Now people are demanding answers.

Rappers Meek Mill and Cardi B posted the incident on their Instagram pages directly raddressing the correctional facility about the incident.

The Department of Corrections finally spoke out on Thursday revealing that Myrie was pronounced dead on Monday after being involved in an incident with several other inmates.

The statement continued to say, “The investigation into the incident is ongoing and the Department has no further comment.”

Myrie’s cause of death has yet to be released. Executive director for Prisoners’ Legal Services, Karen Murtagh, said that how the inmate died is not usually revealed.

“It’s horrific,” Murtagh said. “The chaplain calls the family member and tells the family member that their loved one has died, but that’s really it.”

Murtagh said an important question is finding out how the department responded in providing medical for Myrie if his death was a result of an injury.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a report on a death come out in under a year, so that is way too painful for a family to have to deal with,” she said. “They need answers now.”

WRGB reached out to the Albany Medical Center but officials said there was a chance that Myrie wasn’t listed as a patient while he was being transported.

This gives reasons why the family did not receive answers from the hospital.

Let’s continue to hope Myrie’s family will receive justice soon.