Kim Kardashian West weighed in on the college admissions scandal Saturday, saying she would not abuse privilege to help her children get into college.

“If they couldn’t get into a school, I would never want to use privilege to try to force them into a situation that they wouldn’t thrive in anyway,” Kardashian West told CNN‘s Van Jones. “So that’s where I just see that that’s not appropriate. I want my kids to be kind. I want them to be as grounded as possible. And to buy your way into something just wouldn’t benefit anybody.”

The comments came in response to a question about the college admissions scandal, in which prosecutors have so far charged 50 people for paying to get their kids into colleges. The most notable to be charged include Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and Felicity Huffman.

Kardashian West, who recently announced that she plans to take the bar examination in California, made clear that she wants her kids, Saint, North, and Chicago West, to understand the value of hard work. She said she wants them to see her effort and realize that they can’t just pay their way through life without working hard to achieve the things they want.

Kardashian West told Jones: “I have my backpack, they have their backpack. They’re studying, I’m studying. They’re seeing that I have this filming career, I’m having makeup samples tested all over my arm while I’m trying to read my flash cards, and all of this stuff.”

She hopes to inspire her children to put in work no matter their age, telling Jons, “I’m in my late thirties and I’m just finishing college, or attempting to do that now, it’s never too late, and there really is no easy way out.”