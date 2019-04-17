All hail Yeezus! Rapper, Kanye West is set to host his popularly known “Sunday Service” performance at Coachella this upcoming Easter weekend.

According to Highsnobiety, West will lead his congregation in a religious-themed performance that will take place on Sunday, April 21.

Read More: Kanye West is fighting to be free from music contract that demands a lifetime of Yeezy

The “Jesus Walks” rapper Sunday services have already sparked a lot of talk on social media. People have shared their personal opinions of West and his choir performing “gospel versions” of his hit songs such as “I Wonder,” “Jesus Walks,” and “Father Stretch My Hands ” on Twitter and Instagram.

His wife, Kim Kardashian-West told Vogue in a recent interview that he’s been hosting his “Sunday Service” shows because touring “triggers” his bipolar disorder.

Artists such as Tyler the Creator and Kid Cudi have attended his “secret shows.” Now at Coachella, his fans can experience what the hype is all about.

Read More: Kanye West’s Sunday Service added to Coachella 2019

They can reportedly expect “religious symbolism” and his choir performing more of his popular songs during his upcoming performance located on a hillside at the Coachella campsite called “the Mountain.”

It’s already circulated that he is set to host his show in a “messiah-like” manner looking down to attendees on a hill. The site describes Yeezus creating an album in “real time” during his service performing his music in a more “light and airy” manner. “Amazing” and “Otis” are songs that will be reportedly included on his set list.

Read More: Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Enyia recalls Kanye chat, particularly the part about Trump

Guest appearances are highly expected this upcoming Sunday, too. DMX has already delivered a sermon at one of his prior shows. So don’t be surprised if he pops out of the clouds.

For those that are interested in seeing Yeezus in action, his Easter performance will be streamed on YouTube on Sunday. The show is scheduled to air at 9 a.m. PST