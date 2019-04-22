The South Carolina 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office is deciding whether to revoke rapper Kodak Black’s bond following his most recent arrest at the border of the United States and Canada on charges of gun and drug possession, solicitor Ed Clemments told Florence, S.C. station WBTW.

Black was arrested near Niagara Falls after he attempted to cross the border from Canada back into the United States. Law enforcement says he was driving a Cadillac Escalade, in which reportedly authorities found marijuana and a Glock 9mm pistol inside.

Police charged him with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana in connection to that incident. Black was with three associates at the time of the incident and all four men were taken into custody. The three others arrested were inside of a Porsche. Police also searched the Porsche and found two loaded handguns in the car and a third weapon and marijuana in the trunk, according to USA Today.

“The marijuana, firearms and subjects were turned over to the New York State Police for further processing,” reads a statement by a CBP spokesperson.

USA Today reports that the men were arraigned in Lewiston and taken to the Niagara County Jail, where they each face weapons and drugs charges. Kodak was released on $20,000 bail. Their next court date is scheduled for May.

Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri (which was changed from Dieuson Octave), is out on bond for first-degree criminal sexual misconduct charges for allegedly raping a woman after a 2016 concert. He was released on a $100,000 bond for those charges.

In December, Black appeared in a Florence County courtroom where an April trial date was scheduled on the sexual misconduct charges.

Although he’s just 21, Kodak has seen his share of arrests and controversies. Earlier this month, he sparked public outrage when he appeared to hit on Lauren London following the murder of her partner Nipsey Hussle.

Kodak’s latest arrest at the border of Canada and the U.S. came just as he was scheduled to perform two concerts in Boston at the House of Blues. When he didn’t show, the venue released a statement announcing that both shows were being postponed, according to The Boston Herald and WCVH-5.

“With sincere apologies, due to unforeseen circumstances, the Kodak Black shows have been postponed,” the tweet reads. “New dates will be announced as soon as possible.”

