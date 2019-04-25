Music legends Salt-N-Pepa and SWV have teamed up for a new reality show on BET that chronicles their journey on tour together. TheGrio‘s Senior Editor, Demetria Irwin, caught up with the hip hop and R&B icons about Ladies’ Night.

When six women who have all been in the entertainment industry for decades travel, kick it, and work together, there are bound to be some television-worthy moments and BET was there to capture it all. The ego clashes, the drama, the sisterhood and of course, the music– it’s all there.

READ MORE: Whitney Houston’s childhood friend, Robyn Crawford, pens tell-all book about her relationship with singer

You’ll have to tune in to BET at 10 pm on April 30th to catch the first episode, but before that, Demetria got the scoop directly from the Salt, Pepa, Coko, LeLee, and Taj just for Grio fans.

Life on the road isn’t all roses and being with your chosen sisters practically 24-7 can be draining too. SWV and Salt-N-Pepa have broken up and gotten back together over the years, what keeps them coming back to each other? One of the groups has a biopic in the works, which one? Oh and where is Spinderella? We have the answers to all those questions and more.

Check out the interviews below:

Salt-N-Pepa

SWV