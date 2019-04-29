John Singleton is one of the most beloved directors in Hollywood and plenty of Tinseltown’s elite are sharing sweet sentiments about the man behind Boyz N The Hood after his family confirmed he would be taken off life support on Monday.

The 51-year-old writer and director suffered a major stroke on April 17 and has been battling for his life at Cedars Sinai hospital in Los Angeles ever since.

In a lengthy statement, Singleton’s family explained their heartbreaking decision and highlighted some of his favorite pastimes and described his love for finding new talent.

BREAKING NEWS: Critically acclaimed director John Singleton will be removed from life support, according to family statement