John Singleton is one of the most beloved directors in Hollywood and plenty of Tinseltown’s elite are sharing sweet sentiments about the man behind Boyz N The Hood after his family confirmed he would be taken off life support on Monday.
The 51-year-old writer and director suffered a major stroke on April 17 and has been battling for his life at Cedars Sinai hospital in Los Angeles ever since.
In a lengthy statement, Singleton’s family explained their heartbreaking decision and highlighted some of his favorite pastimes and described his love for finding new talent.
BREAKING NEWS: Critically acclaimed director John Singleton will be removed from life support, according to family statement
“John loved nothing more than giving opportunities to new talent and his films came to be known for career -making roles with actors who the industry would come to embrace; talents such as Tupac Shakur, Regina King, Cuba Gooding Jr., Terrence Howard, Ice Cube, Tyrese and Taraji P. Henson,” the statement read.
“Singleton’s work spanned genres and showcased his curiosity and creativity: the remake of Shaft, was a homage to his mentor, Gordon Parks. He also made historical films such as Rosewood and action films such as 2 Fast 2 Furious. Films like Baby Boy and Four Brothers were prescient in the questions they posed about men and the crisis in American masculinity. As streaming platforms created new opportunities in television, Singleton took his talents to shows such as Billions, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and Empire. Most recently, he co-created and executive produced the current FX hit drama series Snowfall, in which he engaged such writing talents as Walter Mosley.”
John Singleton slips into coma after suffering ‘major stroke’
Several celebrities are speaking out about the impact John Singleton had on their lives.
Taraji P. Henson went to visit Singleton at the hospital along with her Baby Boy costar, Tyrese Gibson on Sunday and shared a sweet snapshot on Instagram.
“RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything,” posted Jordan Peele.
RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything.
— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 29, 2019
“Rest In Power, my friend. One of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you GOD for blessing us with this gift better known as John Singleton. Having trouble finding enough words to share just what you mean to me. Will always love you John! Your spirit will forever shine bright💜, posted Regina King.
View this post on Instagram
Rest In Power, my friend. One of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you GOD for blessing us with this gift better known as John Singleton. Having trouble finding enough words to share just what you mean to me. Will always love you John! Your spirit will forever shine bright💜
Robert Townsend shared his thoughts on social media as well.
My prayers go out today to John Singleton and his family. May God bless the young cinematic king who gave us images that will stay with us forever.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/tohsQTUPbj
— Robert Townsend (@Robert_Townsend) April 29, 2019
Chance the Rapper admitted he never met the trailblazing director, but was deeply affected by his work.
Rest up John Singleton. We never met, but Remember The Time literally changed my life. Thank you so much. God Bless you
— Chance The Rapper Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) April 29, 2019
Sending out Love To John Singleton and his Family. We Pray with you in the Struggle for our Brother. Peace
— Wu Tang Clan (@WuTangClan) April 29, 2019
Joy Reid posted a message on social media as well.
John Singleton was a true inspiration. He made movies that told our stories, and he showed us that there could be limitless possibilities for young, black, creative people. Deepest condolences to his family and friends. https://t.co/6BLqMQXjPV
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 29, 2019