Salt-N-Pepa is here, but apparently not with DJ Spinderella. The triple threat legends of hip-hop kicked off their latest North American tour on Thursday in Cincinnati with New Kids on the Block (the #NKOTB Mixedtape Tour) but fans were a little confused with Salt and Pepa appeared on stage without Spin, reports PEOPLE.

TheGrio’s senior editor, Demetria Irwin, sat down with Cheryl James aka Salt and Sandra Denton aka Pepa to discuss their new BET docuseries, “Ladies Night” about the famed group’s upcoming Las Vegas residency and immediately asked, “Where’s Spin?” Their answer was more than a little evasive.

It seem the ladies are going through some internal struggles causing Deidra Roper aka Spinderella, who has been with the group since 1987, to take to social media and explain her absence.

In a public Instagram post, Spinderella informed her fans that she received an email in January as a letter of termination from the group which prevents her from going on tour as previously publicized. While she expected the group’s management to share the news of her dismissal much earlier, the fact that they had not forced her to deliver the news on her own.

The message reads as follows:

“I’m deeply saddened to share with all the #SaltnPepa and #Spinderella fans that I will not be performing on the #NKOTB Mixtape Tour. Despite my participation in promoting the tour and being highly publicized as one of the acts, in January 2019 I received a ‘termination’ email from #SaltnPepa excluding me from performances with the group. It was my expectation, after making that decision, that they would also take responsibility for sharing the news with the public and other affected parties. It has been months now with no mention. Out of love for my fans and a commitment to upholding a standard of professionalism, I’ve taken it upon myself to let everyone know. I refuse to participate in misleading fans, ticketholders, and others who — based on all the advertising — were anticipating seeing the iconic #SaltnPepa and #Spinderella trio. So, I’m making it clear now. Please know you will have the opportunity to see me this summer in many other projects and activities I’ll be participating in and I look forward to seeing you all then.” Thank you, Spinderella”

Spinderella made her announcement a day after BET aired “Ladies Night.” The show also features the members of 90’s R&B supergroup, SWV who joined Salt-N-Pepa during their Vegas residency.

Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella are best know for their iconic songs like “Whatta Man,” “Shoop,” and “Let’s Talk About Sex.”