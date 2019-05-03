Sen. Kamala Harris is laughing off comments by President Trump that she was “probably very nasty” in her vigorous questioning of Attorney General Bill Barr about the report on Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election.

Trump not only called Harris “nasty,” but accused her and other senators questioning Barr about the report from special counsel Robert Mueller of behaving like “lunatics” and engaging in aggressive grilling only to generate “political points.” When asked by CNN what that was about, Harris, a California Democrat running for president, laughed, shook her head and responded, “God only knows.”

“Listen, let me be very clear about how I think about what is important and what is before us,” Harris said.

“We have a President of the United States whose primary interest, I think that has been clear as a result of what we know from the Mueller report, his primary interest has been to obstruct justice,” she continued. “My primary interest is to pursue justice, and you can call that whatever name you want but I think that’s what the American people want in a leader.”

Trump’s comments to Fox News came after Barr’s grilling on Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee after revelations that Barr mischaracterized and played down Mueller’s report about Russia, the president and the White House campaign.

Trump accused Harris, as well as her fellow senators and Democratic White House candidates Cory Booker of New Jersey and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota of being too aggressive in questioning Barr.

“You have three of them running against me and they’re up there ranting and raving like lunatics, frankly, and they’re running and how is that fair?” Trump asked.

“So you have Bill Barr, highly respected, great attorney general and he’s got to take the abuse from people that are running for office,” the president said. “They don’t care about this; they’re just looking for political points.”

