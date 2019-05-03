Kim Kardashian West‘s dedication to justice reform is paying off as she announced that she helped negotiate the release of yet another low-level drug offender from prison. Prior to Kardashian West’s effort, the prisoner, who is only referred to as “Jeffrey,” had spent over two decades behind bars.

No stranger to assisting with prison reform, Kardashian West posted a photo with Jeffrey’s family, celebrating the news:

“We did it again! Had the best call w/this lovely family & my attorney @msbkb who just won release for their loved one Jeffrey in Miami. He served 22 years of life sentence for low level drug case. He served too much time but it gives me so much joy to fund this life saving work.”

Kardashian West, who is expecting her fourth child, has spent the past year helping victims of the system seek justice.

Last year, the 38-year-old successfully petitioned for President Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a nonviolent drug offender and grandmother who spent 21 years in jail. After Johnson’s release, the FIRST STEP Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by Trump in December.

Johnson was sentenced to life in prison in 1997 for committing a first-time nonviolent drug crime in Memphis. Kardashian first heard about her story from Twitter, and spoke to Vogue about how Johnson’s case inspired her to help others.

‘I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.’

Kim Kardashian West is registered with the California State Bar, and is currently pursuing her law degree.