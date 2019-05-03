Rihanna has made her Navy bust open their purses and pour out their coins once again to purchase products from two new Fenty Beauty collections the singer launched within a 24-hour window.

On Thursday, Rih-Rih released a limited-edition Prokissr Balm and lip scrub on the company’s official Instagram, just in time to curb crustiness this summer.

“Get ready to get your lips prepped the #FentyBeauty way!” the brand said along with a sensuous pic of Rihanna lathering her lips with the balm.

Rihanna also released new hand and travel mirrors.

The balm boasts of having ingredients like shea and mango butters while the the Prokissr Scrub is “packed with apricot seeds to easily exfoliate lips.”

Just a day before, Fenty Beauty also dropped a new selection of limited-edition makeup. And of course the Rihanna Navy was having a fit trying to navigate their next moves to buy out all the lip balm on the site.

“My pockets belong to Fenty Beauty,” said one fan.

“Stop please stooooop I’m poor right now,” another fan said about her spending habits.

Rihanna also posted a stunning picture on her Instagram, laid out and looking summer fine with her eyes lined in pretty pastels from her new collection named, “Getting Hotter.”

“We’re comin’ in hot this summer as #FBSUMMERTAKEOVA continues with THREE VIVID EYELINER trios in #BAESIDE, #BAECAE, and #BAEWATCH! Take your pick when this drops on May 10! @fentybeauty.”

Fenty Beauty wrote: “This summer we’re GETTING HOTTER! We’re dropping THREE sets of VIVID EYELINER trios, #BAECAE, #BAESIDE, and #BAEWATCHin soft neon effects that glide on in one easy stroke, and #POUTSICLE – 7 bold lip colors in a juicy satin finish. Get this limited edition summer collection on May 10 at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, and #SephorainJCP.”