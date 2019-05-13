Kidada and Rashida Jones lose mother Peggy Lipton over Mother’s Day weekend

Peggy Lipton has died at age 72. Her daughters, Rashida Jones and Kidada Jones confirmed the sad news in a statement on Saturday.
“She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side,” the daughters she shared with Quincy Jones said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. “We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her.”
The actress was best known for playing Julie Barnes on the hit television series Mod Squad from 1968-1973, a role that earned her four Golden Globes nods and one win. She also starred as Norma Jennings on the original Twin Peaks and reprised her role in the 2017 reboot of the series.
