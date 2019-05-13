Kidada and Rashida Jones lose mother Peggy Lipton over Mother’s Day weekend

Peggy Lipton has died at age 72. Her daughters, Rashida Jones and Kidada Jones confirmed the sad news in a statement on Saturday.

“She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side,” the daughters she shared with Quincy Jones said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. “We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her.”

Netflix announces Quincy Jones documentary directed by daughter Rashida Jones

The actress was best known for playing Julie Barnes on the hit television series Mod Squad from 1968-1973, a role that earned her four Golden Globes nods and one win. She also starred as Norma Jennings on the original Twin Peaks and reprised her role in the 2017 reboot of the series.

She was married to Quincy Jones for 16 years and her knack for acting was certainly passed on to her daughter, Rashida Jones, who will executive produce and star in the upcoming Netflix series, Black Excellence.

The mother/daughter duo even shared some screen time in 2017 when Peggy Lipton took on the role of Peggy Tribeca in an episode of her daughter’s series Angie Tribeca.

“We can’t put all of our feelings into words right now but we will say: Peggy was, and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond.” Kidada and Rashida Jones said in a statement. “She will always be a part of us.”

Peggy Lipton was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2004.