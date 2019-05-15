Lawrence Jones
Lawrence Jones (Twitter)

The late rapper Nipsey Hussle’s belief in management of personal finance and entrepreneurship could arguably be said to match conservative fiscal theory when it comes to watching one’s coins. But Fox News commentator Lawrence Jones got considerable backlash on social media when he invoked Nip’s name with President Trump.

“You know, if Nipsey Hussle was still alive, I would say president, talk to Nipsey because he is one that’s talked about financial literacy,” Jones said during a Monday segment of Fox & Friends. “I don’t think the Black community wants the president, the politician. I think more Black folks want Donald Trump the businessman. I think that’s the person that they admire.”

Jones, who is editor-in-chief of the conservative college student-targeted website Campus Reform, also suggested that Trump consider talking to some of hip-hop’s bigger influencers who have all been vocal on political and social issues, and that a discussion with veteran rap artists could further impact the Black vote.

“If the president were to sit down with someone like Ice Cube, T.I., or Jay-Z and talk about the finances and the real issues that affect black America, I think you could see a change in the electorate.”

But many in the socialverse were none too pleased about the suggestion, and of the thought that the slain rapper should have met with the president, despite appearing on YG’s track entitled FDT (F**k Donald Trump), making his sentiment clear. Users quickly took to Twitter to express their disdain.

