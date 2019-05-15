Zendaya is disturbing AF in ‘Euphoria’ trailer

HBO has dropped the first full trailer for its upcoming drama, Euphoriafeaturing Zendaya like we’ve never seen her before.

The series centers on her character, Rue, who is a lying, drug-addicted teenager who is returning to her high school after a stint in rehab. Viewers can expect to see the cast contend with issues of sexuality, substance abuse, identity, social media, love, and friendship. It’s a quite a dark turn for the former Disney star and we can’t wait to see what she serves up in the gritty drama.

“I promise you, if I could be a different person, I would,” she says in the trailer. “Not because I want it, but because they do.”

Judging by the tricky camera work and jolting effect of the trailer, we are in for a real surprise when the show premieres next month.

The show stars Storm Reid along with several young talents including Algee Smith, Austin Abrams, Nika King, Maude Apatow, Barbie Ferreira, Hunter Schafer and Sydney Sweeney. HBO described the project as a teen drama about “drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship” and we are intrigued.

Euphoria is based on a 2012 Israeli series of the same name, written by Sam Levinson. Drake is an executive producer on the series along with Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, the co-creators of the original Israeli series.

Check out the first full-length trailer:

Euphoria premieres June 16 on HBO.