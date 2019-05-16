Atlanta’s YFN Lucci is the latest rapper targeted in yet another shooting after his red Mercedes was sprayed with bullets on Friday.

Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Lamar Bennet, was actually inside his SUV at the time and was shot in the shoulder while his driver was also injured, TMZ reports, in the drive-by shooting.

The 28-year-old’s vehicle had dozens of bullet holes, the outlet reports.

Another rapper, Young Thug, real name Jeffery Lamar Williams, was allegedly targeted in a drive by shooting last week in Miami. Thug was in Miami performing at the Rolling Loud music festival.

TMZ reported that the 27-year-old rapper was targeted last Friday morning after his performance at Miami’s LIV Nightclub. According to reports, Thug’s entourage was traveling back to their hotel when the gunman in another vehicle opened fire.

In the most notable shooting tied to the festival, gunmen in a passing Cadillac Escalade opened fire on rapper NBA YoungBoy as he and his 10-member entourage exited Trump International Beach Resort Miami in Sunny Isles Beach on Sunday afternoon. Those shots wounded the rapper’s 19-year-old girlfriend, Kaylyn Marie Long, and grazed a 5-year-old bystander.