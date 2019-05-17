A Florida woman who was shot in the head while walking back to her apartment with her daughter has died.

Marguerite Williams was walking with her daughter, Chantel Johnson, around 9 p.m. in their Largo, Florida, apartment complex known as “Whispering Palms,” when a neighbor reportedly fired shots at them. Williams and Johnson lived in the apartment above the suspect, 39-year-old Kenneth James Prince, reported PEOPLE Magazine. Prince had previously complained about noise coming from the mother and daughter’s apartment.

Prince allegedly shot Williams, 59, in the head and Johnson in the neck. As of last week, Johnson was still hospitalized in stable condition, according to a Go Fund Me page the family established.

According to police reports and neighbors, Prince had previously complained about noise and also told police that the women had threatened him and were “intentionally antagonizing him,” according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“I knew he and his neighbors were having difficulties because he was complaining about the noise,” Whispering Pines resident Freddie Delgado, 52, told the Bay Times, according to PEOPLE.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Prince, a Marine veteran, suffered from PTSD and was once homeless. “I know what he’s been suffering from, and he’s been begging for help for the last two years consistently,” Arica Ronet, a good friend of Prince, told the Tampa Bay Times in an interview. “You just never know when someone’s at their breaking point.”

However, Sherrah Hill, who says she’s a family friend of the mother and daughter, said the two women were friendly and never caused problems.

“Mom was there for everyone. If you needed a place to stay if you needed a shoulder to cry on, if you were down on your luck,” Hill told Bay News 9. “It’s not like it’s something she did to cause this. This is … a horrible crime that was committed against her … and it’s so devastating that this is the world that we live in.”

Prince currently faces second-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder charges, according to ABC Action News. He is being held without bond.