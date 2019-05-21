The stars descended on the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Monday night for the world premiere of the masterful miniseries, When They See Us. The four-part series directed by Ava DuVernay is her best work to date and hits Netflix on May 31.

Based on a true story that gripped the country, When They See Us chronicles the notorious case of five teenagers of color, labeled the Central Park Five, who were convicted of a rape they did not commit. The four part limited series will focus on the five teenagers from Harlem — Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise. Beginning in the spring of 1989, when the teenagers were first questioned about the incident, the series spans 25 years, highlighting their exoneration in 2002 and the settlement reached with the city of New York in 2014.

