NFL player, Benjamin Watson was not feeling Alyssa Milano thoughts about women of color being particularly hurt by the recent restrictions and bans for abortion, according to faith-based news website Christian Headlines.

The newly signed New England Patriots tight end, who came out of retirement to join the team, said the actress’s thoughts “reveals ignorance and racism” after she appeared on CNN last week stating that recent controversial abortion legislation in several states would result would in a “catastrophic” restriction of access to abortion.

Milano remarked that women should go on a “sex strike” in protest and focused on how pro-life legislation recently passed in states such as Georgia, Alabama and Ohio won’t particularly affect “women of privilege” in comparison to poor and nonwhite women.

“…For the women of color, for the women that are marginalized, for the women that are low-income communities, for the women that are most at-risk, this bill will be catastrophic,” she added.

But Watson, a pro-life activist and father of seven took to Twitter to call Milano out.

.@Alyssa_Milano to claim that giving MORE children of color the right to be born will negatively affect “women of color” reveals IGNORANCE, RACISM or some combination of both. Our children and families are capable of greatness and lies like this harm our future. Dont patronize us https://t.co/ZSHedXRv1C — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) May 19, 2019

In response, the actress informed Watson that she “never meant harm” and her message was to “stand in solidarity with all women” in the “fight for reproductive justice.”

She also told Watson that he could send her a direct message to speak more about the issue, Christian Headlines reported.

Watson is known for being publicly outspoken about parenting, family and children, according to The Blaze.

Back in 2017, he spoke out against Planned Parenthood, stating that the “original purpose” of its founding was “African-American genocide.”