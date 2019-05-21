Actress Anne Hathaway has made it a habit over the last year to call out white privilege and this week she’s focusing specifically on her white women who she believes are just as complicit in setting back abortion rights as white men.

Over the last few days most pro-choice advocates have been speaking out against white male Alabama state senators who passed the incredibly restrictive bill that makes it illegal to get an abortion after six weeks – even in cases of rape or incest.

READ MORE: The Alabama abortion ban is just the latest in a long, deliberate and strategic attack on Black women

But Hathaway has stepped away from the pack and is reminding her fans not to forget that two white women were also instrumental in ushering the legislation.

“Yes the anti-abortion movement is primarily about controlling women’s bodies under the premise (for many, sincere) of saving lives, and yes this law is primarily the work of white men HOWEVER a white woman sponsored the bill and a white woman signed it into law,” writes the Oscar winner in an Instagram post that’s already received almost half a million likes.

She then encourages everyone to remember that the bill was also sponsored by Alabama state Rep. Terri Collins and signed into law on Wednesday by Gov. Kay Ivey. Both women are Republicans.

READ MORE: Alabama ban on nearly all abortions with 99 year prison sentence for providers heads to governor

“As we’re resisting, let us also call out the complicity of the white women who made this awful moment possible, and which — make no mistake — WILL lead to the unnecessary and avoidable deaths of women, a disproportionate number of whom will be poor and/or black,” she continues. “Speak up. Show up. Don’t give up.”

Her caption is accompanied by a picture of a protest sign and screenshots of social media posts condemning what many believe is a thinly veiled ploy to reverse Roe v. Wade. Among the sentiment included in the actress’ post is a tweet from Sen. Bernie Sanders and also a snippet from an interview writer Lindy West gave on The Daily Show, where she explained how criminalizing abortion would “keep people trapped in poverty for generations.”

READ MORE: