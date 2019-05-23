Memorial Day weekend is almost upon us which means you may have some extra time on your hands to catch up on the binge-worthy TV shows and must-see films you haven’t seen yet. Whether you have some time to kill on a flight to your holiday getaway or just want to Netflix and chill, our list has got you covered.
5 reasons ‘See You Yesterday’ star Eden Duncan-Smith is #BlackGirlMagic
Here are 5 things to watch over Memorial Day weekend:
5See You Yesterday
High school best friends and science prodigies C.J. (Eden Duncan-Smith) and Sebastian spend every spare minute working on their latest homemade invention: backpacks that enable time travel. But when C.J.’s older brother Calvin dies after an encounter with police officers, the young duo decide to put their unfinished tech to use in a desperate bid to save Calvin. From director Stefon Bristol and producer Spike Lee comes See YouYesterday, a sci-fi adventure grounded in familial love, cultural divides and the universal urge to change the wrongs of the past.