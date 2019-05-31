During a digital convention in Brazil on Thursday former president Barack Obama condemned the US gun laws and opened up about the hurt he felt when he faced the parents of the Sandy Hook school shooting victims while in office.

“The worst thing for me was that I could not bring their children back or promise that we would change the laws,” he told the throngs of people attending the VTEX DAY convention, The Daily Mail reports.

“Gun laws in the United States don’t make much sense. Anybody can buy any weapon, anytime without, you know, without much if any regulation. They can buy over the Internet. They can buy machine guns.”

Obama has said that his inability to tighten gun laws was the “greatest frustration of his presidency.”

Obama’s Memoir on Delayed Release

It appears former President Barack Obama’s post-presidency memoir, which some slated for a release this year, will more than likely come out in 2020 instead.

The followup to Obama’s debut book and best-seller, “Dreams from My Father,” may have to wait another year. While it had been noted that he had already handwritten a first draft on legal pads, according to the Associated Press, publisher Penguin Random House has already started reaching out to foreign partners and others about the pending status of the memoir’s actual release.

Both Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, signed with Penguin Random House in 2017, and were said to have penned lucrative deals for their books.