Russell Wilson tackles his daddy duties just as intensely as he does playing pro football. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback is melting hearts across social media after he shared a video on Saturday of his 2-year-old daughter and himself doing ballet together

Wilson and Grammy award-winning R&B singer-songwriter Ciara tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed daughter Sienna Princess Wilson in April 2017.

The NFL superstar has reached over a half a million people with this latest clip of him showing off his moves and flexibility stretching, lifting and jumping with Sienna during ballet class, according to ABC News.

“This just melts my heart. So stinkin cute,” Ciara commented on his post. She shared the video to her 22.3 million followers, captioning the clip, “My heart can’t take it. These 2 back at it again. @DangeRussWilson. #Ballet #DaddyDuty.”

These are my confessions

Ciara recently chopped it up with Jada Pinkett-Smith on her Facebook Watch Series, Red Table Talk, during which she confessed that she and Wilson are not done making babies.

“If you would ask Russell, we have, like, five more kids to make,” she shared. “I do look forward to having another baby. I would hope that I could have at least two more. I love kids. I love being a mom.”

She also noted the “special journey” she and her husband are sharing together takes time “because we are a blended family,” she added.

Meanwhile, Wilson recently signed a four-year contract extension that made him the highest-paid player in the league. He will reportedly finish out the deal at the end of the 2023 season, at age 35. But the Seahawks star doesn’t plan on hanging it up afterwards, NBC Sports reports.

Wilson told Michael Silver of NFL Media that he’s “just getting started.”

“I think that we can do anything that we set our minds out to do,” he said, noting that he can see himself still playing the sport at age 45.

“You think about just turning 30 years and what I have for the rest of my career — for the next 10-15 years — I’m just fired up about it. You think about some of the best quarterbacks of all time, guys like Drew [Brees], guys like Tom [Brady], who [are playing into their 40s]. I really look up to those guys. There’s so much more to do.”

Doting Husband, involved father, amazing athlete, and a fantastic provider…we wonder what do you get the man who has everything for Father’s Day. Good luck with that one, Ciara.