Former basketball standout Victor Page will now spend time behind bars for assault.

Page, a former star player at Georgetown University, has agreed to a plea deal that will place him in prison for 20 years after attempting to rape the daughter of his girlfriend.

During his college basketball career, Page who shared the court with NBA superstar Allen Iverson, started to make a name for himself- and then everything in a blink of an eye crumbled based on poor decisions, and recklessly deviant behavior.

According to TMZ Sports, the victim states she was attacked at her home in Camp Springs, Maryland on December 30. Page arrived at the home of the girl around 10:30 p.m. and was stated to have thrown a cigarette on the floor and initiated an attack on her.

While the victim was able to evade Page inside of her home, he followed her outside and smothered her while she was on the ground. The attack outside of her apartment lasted for two minutes. According to Fox 5 DC, Page had to be physically pulled off of the teenage girl by neighbors and he attempted to choke her and force her pants off.

The victim went to the police, which led to Page’s arrest. He was charged with assault, attempted rape, child abuse, and additional serious charges and was facing life in prison. Prince George’s County State Attorney’s Office has stated Page is pleading guilty to 1st-degree assault and 4th-degree attempted sex offense.

After the 20 years in prison are served, Page will have an additional five years of probation. When released, Page will also have to register as a sex offender and provide a DNA sample for the following 15 years.

Prior to this incident, Page was released early on a 10 years sentence for 2nd-degree assault in 2013. In that case, Page reportedly attacked a woman he was spending the night with. The Washington Times states he reportedly attacked her by pulling hair out of her scalp and punching her in the face while running hot water on her in a bathtub. He would proceed to stab the victim with a kitchen knife. Between 2010 and 2013, Page was arrested 33 times. He also suffered a gunshot wound in 2003.