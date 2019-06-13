TheGrio has launched a special series called #BlackonBlue to examine the relationship between law enforcement and African-Americans. Our reporters and videographers will investigate police brutality and corruption while also exploring local and national efforts to improve policing in our communities. Join the conversation, or share your own story, using the hashtag #BlackonBlue.

In a shocking turn of events, a law enforcement investigator determined that the fatal officer-involved shooting of a 20-year-old rapper who was shot 55 times by cops while sleeping in his car outside a California Taco Bell drive-thru was justified.

On Monday, the city of Vallejo announced that an independent investigation into the killing of Willie McCoy back in February “was reasonable and in line with contemporary training and police practices.”

McCoy’s family believe police “executed” him as they approached his car. Authorities claimed he was reaching for a gun. McCoy was shot 55 times in 35 seconds, The Daily Mail reports.

He was found dead in the driver’s seat slumped over with a gun in his lap.

The findings in the report were developed by David Blake who reviewed the six body cameras from the six police officers on the scene and said in his May report he relied on what he could see visually.

“Officers are not required to wait until a weapon is pointed at them to take the necessary steps to save their own lives,” he wrote. He also mentioned that officers made several verbal commands for three seconds before firing.

The family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city.