American Black Film Festival announces ‘Best of ABFF’ winners

The American Black Film Festival has announced the ‘Best of ABFF’ and we have the complete list of winners from the 5-day festival that took over Miami Beach this week.

Erica Ash hosted the closing ceremony where the festival’s big winners were revealed on Saturday night, culminating the five-day festival by honoring the winners of the film competitions and talent pipeline programs. This year’s ceremony also featured a touching tribute to the late, legendary John Singleton.

Audience Award – Best Narrative Feature (presented by BET Networks):

All In directed by Ibrahim Yilla

Jury Award – Best Narrative Feature (presented by Prudential Financial):

Jezebel directed by Numa Perrier

Jury Award – Best Web Series (presented by Verizon Media):

Little Apple directed by Riley S. Wilson

ABFF HBO Short Film:

CAP written and directed by Marshall Tyler

Jury Award – Best Screenplay (presented by ABFF):

Strive written by Piper Dellums and Sha-Risse Smith

Jury Award – Best Performance by a Lead Actor (presented by AT&T Dream in Black):

Essence Atkins, Same Difference

Jury Award – Best Director (presented by Cadillac):

Numa Perrier, Jezebel

2019 Star Project Winner:

Alexis Damita

2019 HBO Comedy Wings Winner:

Ty Davis

NBC Hosting Finalists:

Jazmin Bailey, Dennis Pastrorizo, Jasmine Styles, Krystal Vega

TruTV Winner:

Domonic Smith-Weston

TNT Drama Winner:

Darnell Brown

TBS Comedy Winner:

Claytia Gonsalves

Essence Atkins took home the top acting honor with her ‘Best Performance’ Jury Award win for the film, Same Difference. This win was particularly impressive considering the actress was pulling double-duty at the festival by promoting the film as well as her starring role in OWN’s upcoming drama, Ambitions.