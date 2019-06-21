Could Oprah Winfrey be considering a reboot of her classic The Oprah Winfrey Show that we’ve come to love and know her for?

Surely, we’d love for Winfrey to get a new talk show as much as we loved seeing everyone in her old audience get a car!

It’s been eight years since the show aired, but Winfrey’s got the show on her mind and opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of bringing it back.

“I would love to make that happen, let me tell you. But maybe not every day,” Winfrey said. “For 25 years, it was perfect.”

While Winfrey, 65, probably misses all the interaction she had with her die-hard audience, she’s been busy running her Oprah Winfrey Network and still has the opportunity to interview stars one-on-one on occasion.

There are other moments when the media mogul misses having a show. Winfrey admits she has longed for her show during election season and when a major news event takes flight.

“The only time I missed it was during the election or when something really big happens in the news. I think, ‘Oh gee, I wish I had a show.'”

TV is definitely in Winfrey’s DNA but her path to monumental success hasn’t been easy.

Winfrey opened up about her hard-fought path to success in new book, The Path Made Clear: Discovering Your Life’s Direction and Purpose. She’s currently touring promoting her book and revealed that while she’s now a media mogul, at one time she was told her looks didn’t fit the bill. “They told me I was the wrong color, the wrong size,” she said.

But Winfrey resilience kicked in and she didn’t give up on her TV dreams.”My path became clear the moment, I remember it actually, when I flew into Chicago,” she shared. “I thought, ‘If the show isn’t successful, then I’m going to go into advertising.'”

This is proof that your haters should definitely be your motivators!