Things have gone from bad to worse for Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson, who was arrested last month and is now being accused by the mother of his 5-month-old daughter of using marijuana and then getting their baby high off the drug.

According to records in Maricopa County (Arizona) Family Court, Jackson, 22, and Lorena Villela, 41, have been locked in a bitter custody battle over paternity, child support, and other issues, reports the Arizona Republic. Villela says the infant appeared to be under the influence of marijuana after spending time at Jackson’s home, and she smelled the drug coming from his house when she picked up the child.

According to court records, Villela stated she smelled marijuana when she arrived with the baby’s nanny to Jackson’s house for a visit on May 20.

“While sitting in the living room, the child’s nanny noticed a large marijuana blunt on the coffee table, in plain sight,” the filing said.

Villela alleges that after Jackson spent some more quality time with the baby on May 22, she noticed the child was “very lethargic,” and “appeared to be high and could only lift her eyelids to midway point,” the newspaper reported, citing court records.

Jackson denies the allegations and allegedly responded to Villela’s marijuana accusations in a text, claiming he doesn’t smoke marijuana when he’s around the baby or before he sees her.

Jackson’s legal team has released a statement that reads, in part:

“Josh Jackson categorically denies the defamatory and deeply upsetting allegations. He would never endanger the well-being of his daughter, or any other child. Period. We look forward to clearing Josh’s name as swiftly as possible and continuing to pursue justice for his daughter.”

In a court motion filed earlier this month, Villela accuses her baby daddy of being an avid user of cannabis and requested that he gets drug tested.

Villela insists she’s not trying to damage Jackson’s image or ruin him financially with the lawsuit.

A judge has yet to rule on her request.

Meanwhile, Jackson was arrested in May 2019 and charged with resisting arrest after an incident at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, where he allegedly attempted to enter a VIP area without the proper access pass, azcentral.com reported. He returned some time after being denied access and got into a scuffle when the officer asked him to leave a second time.

The charges included escape and “resisting officer without violence to his person” as both a felony and a misdemeanor.

It might be time for the head office and Jackson to have a heart-to-heart.