Lena Waithe is dropping yet another gem for the culture.

The trailer for Queen & Slim has been released and it’s giving off major Bonnie & Clyde/ Bey vibes as it follows the love story of a ride-or-die couple who hit the road after a traffic stop turns tragic.

According to the official movie description:

“While on a forgettable first date together in Ohio, a black man (Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya) and a black woman (Jodie Turner-Smith, in her first starring feature-film role), are pulled over for a minor traffic infraction. The situation escalates, with sudden and tragic results, when the man kills the police officer in self-defense. Terrified and in fear for their lives, the man, a retail employee, and the woman, a criminal defense lawyer, are forced to go on the run. But the incident is captured on video and goes viral, and the couple unwittingly become a symbol of trauma, terror, grief and pain for people across the country.

“As they drive, these two unlikely fugitives will discover themselves and each other in the most dire and desperate of circumstances, and will forge a deep and powerful love that will reveal their shared humanity and shape the rest of their lives.”

Waithe, the Emmy award winning writer wrote the script along with James Frey and teamed up with Melina Matsoukas, who has worked with Beyonce on “Formation,” to direct.

The movie stars Daniel Kaluuya as “Slim” and newcomer Jodie Turner-Smith (Syfy’s Nightflyers), as “Queen.”

Queen and Slim hits theaters November 27, 2019.

