Steve Harvey may be going through a major transition in his career, but that hasn’t stopped him from committing to covering the college costs for eight incoming freshmen at his alma mater.

According to USA Today, last week Kent State University in Kent, Ohio, released a statement confirming that The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation is working with the institution to provide scholarships totaling approximately $23,000 per student. The only stipulation is that the recipients must maintain a minimum 2.5 grade point average for the scholarships to be renewed each semester.

Seven of the students who will receive the awards are Ohio locals and one student is from Maryland. Five of the students were also participants in Kent State’s pre-college program.

The scholarships are being awarded in memory of Devin Moore, a Kent State student who died in 2017 while playing basketball at the university center.

According to the statement, “After Mr. Moore’s death, Mrs. Williams and Debra Berry, university events and protocol director, became advisors to the Psi Gamma Chapter to help the students get through the tragedy. As a result, the Omega Psi Phi graduate/alumni chapter that oversees the Kent State student chapter reached out to Kent State to discuss the students’ well-being and asked the university to support the 50th anniversary celebration.”

“Mr. Harvey met with key members of university administration for lunch, and it was during this special meeting that he suggested and committed to providing scholarships to deserving students.”

“Whenever we can, we find a way to change the lives of young people through scholarship programs we have come up with,” Mr. Harvey said at the time of that meeting in April.

Wednesday, the comedian brought the students on his talk show to celebrate the special moment.

Harvey’s commitment to the students comes about a month after billionaire Robert F. Smith pledged to pay the student debt of the entire class of 2019 at Morehouse College.