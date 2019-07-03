R. Kelly is trying to get a judge to force his ex-wife, Andrea Kelly to stop talking.

In a motion, obtained by TMZ, Kelly’s lawyers are accusing Andrea Kelly of breaching a marriage settlement agreement reached in January 2009. In that document, Drea reportedly agreed to keep mum about the years the two were married.

In recently filed legal documents, lawyers for Kelly are asking a judge to make her abide by the earlier agreement and to not divulge anything involving their time together. In the papers, Kelly reportedly writes that the settlement agreement prohibits them from publicly discussing “any account of their private lives, business activities, relationship with each other, marriage or circumstances surrounding the dissolution.”

Kelly’s lawyer, Steven Greenberg, told TMZ that Drea’s interview with the outlet last month was out of bounds. During that interview, Drea told “TMZ Live” that if Kelly can’t afford to pay for child support, he needs to seek employment at Del Taco. Greenberg countered: “Kelly has not made one disparaging remark about Drea publicly — and there’s plenty he could say.”

The lawyer added, “Drea has two strands of income — child support from R. Kelly and blasting R. Kelly publicly.”

In legal documents, Greenberg is also accusing Drea of violating the conditions of the earlier agreement when she discussed her marriage to Kelly on the reality show ‘Growing Up Hip Hop.’

Drea’s lawyer, Alison Motta, responded that R. Kelly has violated the agreement for settlement agreement for years.

“Robert has not been complying with that provision of their agreement for years, even put out a book, “Soulacoaster” with details of their marriage and divorce — he essentially waived that provision and is now using it as a vindictive sword to punish her for asserting her right in domestic relations court and forcing him to comply with his financial obligations,” argues Motta, in a statement to TMZ.

“He can no longer control her with physical abuse so he’s resorting to methods of control and punishment that can be inflicted from afar,” Motta added.

Kelly and Drea have been back and forth to court in recent months over child support, all while Kelly faces multiple counts of criminal sex abuse against four women, three of whom were minors at the time.

Kelly’s lawyers, however, say their client is fully paid up on child support.