Failure to show up in court resulted in a default judgement against Boosie Badazz, who has been ordered by a U.S. District Court judge to pay more than $233,000 to a security officer he roughed up during a melee.

Boosie, whose birth name is Torrence Hatch, reportedly assaulted Glen Kerley in the incident outside of Dillard’s at Edgewater Mall in Biloxi, Mississippi in 2017, according to the Sun Herald.

But it was Boosie’s failure to report to U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr.’s courtroom or respond to the pleadings since his attorney left the case back in March, that resulted in the judge entering a default judgment against the Baton Rouge rapper.

READ MORE: Lil Boosie arrested on alleged drug and gun charges in Georgia

Guirola rendered his decision after listening to testimony from Kerley.

According to the Sun Herald, Guirola found Kerley believable in his claim that Boosie and a security guard, Larry Anderson, assaulted him.

Kerley is still being treated for a concussion and neck injuries he sustained after Boosie, Anderson and a crowd attacked him in response to him pepper spraying Boosie to prevent him from entering Dillard’s.

READ MORE: Boosie and the double standard of sexual assault in the Black community

“I basically went to the ground and lost consciousness,” Kerley said, according to the newspaper.

Kerley said he was treated in the emergency room at Merit Health, but that the assault prevented him from working for five days.

He lodged a suit against Boosie and Anderson for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, gross negligence and civil conspiracy.

Boosie and Anderson launched countersuit against Kerley, claiming he abused the legal system, intentionally interfered with business relations, assault and battery, and that he intentionally inflicted emotional distress and negligence upon them. However, neither Boosie and Anderson have proceeded with those counterclaims, reported the Sun Herald.

Guirola awarded Kerley $233,128.54 — broken down in categories including medical expenses, lost wages, punitive damages, attorney’s fees and post-judgement interest.